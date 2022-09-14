1 dead in 2-vehicle Marinette County crash

There were no life threatening injuries reported
(Pixabay via MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Wagner, Wisc. (WLUC) - One person died in a crash Wednesday in Marinette County.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy James Hansen reports the crash happened around 10:42 a.m. Wednesday in Wagner, Wisconsin. The two-vehicle crash was on County Highway X at Old Rail Road.

Investigators found that a vehicle operated by an 85-year-old male from Wallace, Michigan was traveling southbound on Old Rail Road. He failed to stop at a stop sign, entered the intersection and was struck by an eastbound pick-up truck.

The operator/lone occupant of the southbound vehicle was not wearing his seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marinette County Medical Examiner.

The operator of the eastbound pick-up truck and her passenger were both wearing seatbelts. The driver was transported to Aurora Bay Area Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries and the passenger was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wagner Fire Department, Wausaukee Rescue, Marinette County Dispatch Center and the Marinette County Medical Examiner Office.

