UP Sled Dog Association hosts UP200 Dryland Dash media day

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Sled Dog Association will be hosting a media day on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Negaunee Township Park behind the township hall.

Area media are invited to take pictures and video of sled dogs in action and interview organizers of the event slated to be held in October at the same location.

The UP Sled Dog Association in partnership with the Wisconsin Trailblazers will be hosting The UP200 Dryland Dash the weekend of October 8 and 9.

Races will be held at the Negaunee Township Park located at 42 M35 in Negaunee, Michigan.

In partnership with the Wisconsin Trailblazers sled dog club, the event will host races for rigs, scooters, bikes, and canicross with 1,2, 4 and 6-dog teams competing on a one-mile loop and two-mile loop as conditions permit.

Spectators are welcome to attend for free to watch these fast canine athletes eagerly compete for a share of the prizes.

For more information contact event chair Tim Trowbridge at 920-323-7256 or email tctrowbridge@charter.net

