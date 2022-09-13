UP Food pantries see increased use following inflation

Food pantry waits for hungry residents to come and get some food.
By Annette Giachino
Sep. 13, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Food pantries across the Upper Peninsula are seeing a rise in usage of its services.

The Salvation Army saw a 30% increase in its food pantry usage this past August compared to August 2021. Capt. Matthew Darrow said this is occurring in all three of its locations in Marquette, Ishpeming and Escanaba.

“With groceries and gas going up in prices, even though gas is down a little bit it’s still up there and there’s no guarantee that it’s going to come down. With that in mind, we’ve been seeing people coming back a little more often, needing help month over month,” Darrow said.

Darrow said patrons get a certain amount of food items based on household size.

“With the cost of things we have been seeing a lot of families coming through. it’s not just families but we have seen a lot of families come through because they need that extra help with food necessity,” Darrow said.

There are some items needed more than most.

“Peanut butter is a big one, canned soups, canned vegetables, canned fruit really anything and everything is what we’ve been seeing people need,” Darrow said.

St. Vincent De Paul in Marquette has also seen a high number of people use its pantry, especially this past week.

“As the government stimulus money has gone away and the cost of food has gone up we’ve seen an increase in food services in the community,” Pantry Manager Bob Barton said.

Barton said the food pantry is available to people who qualify based on income and household size.

“We’re here to service those in need and it’s a goal of mine that a child will never go hungry. so if you come to this pantry for food, you will get some,” Barton said.

If you would like to donate to either organization click here for The Salvation Army and here for St. Vincent De Paul.

