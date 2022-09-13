Sunshine with a touch of autumn cool Wednesday -- before rainy end to the week

The southern tier of a Hudson Bay frontal system extends down to Upper Michigan Tuesday night, bringing clouds to the region but minimal rain chances thanks to high pressure also influencing the U.P. atmosphere.

Clouds clear to mostly sunny skies continue Wednesday until a series of systems from the Great Plains brings rounds of rain throughout the second half of the week. Potentially soaking rainfall is possible Thursday through Friday with potential amounts over 1.5″.

Heat and humidity rise early next week for some rainy, stormy days to close the end of the summer season in Upper Michigan.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy with northwest winds 5 to 10 mph gusting over 20 mph (especially along the Lake Superior shores)

>Lows: Lower 40s to Mid 50s (cooler inland, warmer near Lake Superior)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy early then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon; cool and breezy with north winds 5 to 10 mph gusting over 20 mph (especially along the Lake Superior shores)

>Highs: Upper 50s to 60s (coolest near Lake Superior)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with widespread showers; moderate to heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms possible; gusty south winds over 20 mph

>Highs: 70

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers -- diminishing in the afternoon; gusty south winds over 20 mph

>Highs: 70

Saturday and Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; gusty southwest winds over 20 mph; mild

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early then diminishing late; warm, humid and breezy

>Highs: 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 80s

