The Ryan Report - Sept. 11, 2022

This week, Don Ryan speaks with Vice President/General Manager of TV6, Rick Rhodes.
Don Ryan sits down with TV6's Vice President and General Manager, Rick Rhodes.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second Sunday of September talking to Vice President and General Manager of TV6, Rick Rhodes.

Rick Rhodes sits down with Don Ryan to discuss current operations, new programming for football this fall, exciting updates to the building, and the future direction of TV6.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 5 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. ET on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Part 5:

