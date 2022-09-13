Public skating now available at Lakeview Arena in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s that time of year again when you can lace up your skates and hit the ice. Monday marked the first day of public skating at Lakeview Arena in Marquette.

Daily public skate is available from 1-2:50 p.m. They also have times for drop-in figure skating, drop-in hockey and senior skate available.

“We have a full slate of youth hockey practices, figure skating, high school, various other user groups that use the rink, but we do put that time aside dedicated to these open skate hours where you can come by and skate,” said Michael Anderson, Lakeview Arena Parks and Recreation coordinator.

The senior skate is free to those 55 and older. That is held on Fridays from 7-8:30 p.m. starting October 14.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.