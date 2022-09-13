Munising culinary combo to represent UP at downstate dinner

Two Munising businesses are combining for a special event.
Two Munising businesses are combining for a special event.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold and Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior whitefish will be featured at a fine dining experience in Hazel Park, Michigan.

To make this happen – Tracey’s at Roam Inn is partnering with VanLandschoot and Sons Fishery. The two will represent the flavor and tradition of U.P. whitefish on Oct. 2 as a main attraction.

Tracey’s will bring the culinary team, and VanLandschoot and Sons Fishery will provide the fish.

The restaurant Frame in Hazel Park holds an upscale dining experience for $75 a person each year. This will be the first time culinary talent from the U.P. will be featured on the menu.

“I do hope that when people leave this dinner, they leave satisfied with the flavors but not only that. I hope that they understand what the Upper Peninsula has to offer in terms of not only natural beauty and natural resources,” said Ana Dolaski, owner of Tracey’s at Roam Inn “But also, this little ‘foody’ town that is Munising that just keeps growing. We’re excited to play a very small part in that.”

Other items on the Frame Fall Menu include a bison-oxtail pasty and a whitefish ravioli.

