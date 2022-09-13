MTEC SmartZone gears up for sixth Return North career fair

(MTEC SmartZone)
By MK DiVirgilio
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year, MTEC SmartZone is teaming up with Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to host a U.P.-wide career fair aimed at attracting alumni, former residents, and friends of the U.P. back to the region.

The event connects job seekers with local companies and supports the attraction and retention of qualified professionals in the area. Professionals and those looking to relocate to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are encouraged to connect with employers and learn about current job opportunities.

This year Return North will include both virtual and in-person events. The virtual career fair will take place on Thursday, November 10th from 3-6 p.m. Job seekers and companies interested in participating can register online by visiting return-north.com.

The cost for businesses to participate is $200 per company or organization and will include their company logo displayed on the official Return North website and full access to the virtual online platform to connect with qualified professionals.

One week following the virtual session, a regional, in-person event will take place in Houghton, Marquette, and Sault Ste. Marie on the evening of Thursday, November 17th. Any regional company registered for the virtual event may attend one in-person event at no additional cost. Both virtual and in-person events are free for all job

“Past events have attracted a wide variety of industries including engineering, technology, cybersecurity, insurance and risk management, health and human services, higher education, law enforcement, manufacturing, and more,” says Jason Mack, VP of Business Development at MTEC SmartZone. “We look forward to once again providing the platform where job seekers and companies can meet and network.”

2022 Return North events are proudly sponsored by Upper Peninsula Michigan Works!, a team dedicated to championing and constantly improving the U.P. economy by supporting private businesses, hard-working employees, and local job seekers with wraparound programs and services.

“Return North is a great opportunity for young, or established, professionals to bring their talents back home,” said Bill Raymond, CEO of Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! “UP Michigan Works! will help facilitate a smooth transition back to the Upper Peninsula, so people can settle in and enjoy all the amenities that a U.P. lifestyle offers, while contributing to the growth of a vibrant economy.”

To RSVP for this event please visit Return-North.com. Return North is free for job seekers and open to the community.

