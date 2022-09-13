Michigan chief justice leaving to lead arbitration group

The chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court is leaving to become president of an international provider of dispute-resolution services
Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack
Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack(State of Michigan)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court is leaving to become president of an international provider of dispute-resolution services.

Bridget McCormack's hiring was announced Tuesday by the American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution, a day after she said she would resign from the court later this year.

Kimberly Wiehl, leader of the group's governing board, said the organization was looking for someone who has “outstanding business acumen” and is committed to expanding access to resolving disputes outside court.

“At a time when so much is changing in the legal profession, the AAA-IDCR’s mission and vision are more important than ever,” McCormack said in a written statement.

She will become president and chief executive in February.

McCormack, 56, has been on the state Supreme Court for nearly 10 years, including four as chief justice.

Most Read

Photo of missing man Joe Bittner
UPDATE: Missing Ontonagon man found dead
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
UPDATE: Pretrial hearings set for Upper Michigan men arrested on child sex crimes
US-41 Construction project begins
Jeffrey David Redd, 34, of Laurium (left), Kahleb Thorsson Senia-Wicks, 21, of Calumet, and...
UPDATE: Sentencing scheduled for one of three Houghton County men charged with child sex crimes

Latest News

Detroit Tigers
Tigers take home losing streak into matchup with the Astros
Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack
Michigan Supreme Court chief justice leaving bench this year
Eastern Michigan University faculty goes on strike
Eastern Michigan University, faculty make deal ending strike
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
EPA loses key ruling as Flint residents pursue water claims