MDOT to resurface portions of US-41 and M-35

MDOT will be resurfacing 3 miles of US-41 and 4.6 miles of M-35 south of Little Lake.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - US-41 is about to look a little different.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin a project on US-41 this week. Three miles from Kunde Rd. to Big Creek Rd. in Marquette County will be resurfaced. Based on economic modeling, this project will support 15 jobs.

MDOT says the resurfacing will prolong the life of the road.

“A resurfacing will give us five to seven more years of useful life out of that pavement before we have to go in and do a more major reconstruction,” said Dan Weingarten, MDOT communications representative. “Which, is more costly and more impactful to motorists.”

This project started Monday and is expected to end Oct. 14. MDOT also began resurfacing M-35 near Little Lake on Friday. That project is expected to be completed in late September.

