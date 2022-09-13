Luke Paul hired as Finlandia Baseball Head Coach

He set 16 records while playing for the Lions
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 13, 2022
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Luke Paul has been named head coach of the Finlandia University baseball team.  He is scheduled to start his duties, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

“I’m pleased that Luke is going to be taking over the program,” said athletic director Curtis Wittenberg.  “His experience with Finlandia as a student-athlete and assistant coach will be a benefit.  Luke has a passion for the community and the University.”

Paul was the head coach of baseball at Jeffers High School (2021-22).  In 2022, the Jets went 19-4, won the Copper Mountain Conference (CMC) championship, won the first district title in school history and advanced to the regional final.  The Jets were 26-6 during his tenure and had two conference championships, 11 all-conference players, three individual CMC players/pitchers of the year and was named CMC Coach of the Year twice.

Paul is no stranger to the program.  He left his name all over the record book during his playing career (2013-16).  Paul was a two-time All-Association of Division III Independents selection and the 2016 AD3I Pitcher and Player of the Year.

Paul left his biggest impact on the mound.  He is in the record book 16 times and holds three season records.  Paul is the all-time career leader in appearances (39), complete games (20), E.R.A. (4.28), innings pitched (181), strikeouts (170) and wins (10).

Paul was an assistant coach for the Lions from 2017-20, assisting with the pitchers.  In 2018, he was part of the first post-season appearance in program history.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to lead the Finlandia baseball program,” said Paul “I’m thrilled to be back here at Finlandia, and looking forward to working with the team and continuing to build the program.”

Paul has a B.S. in Marketing from Finlandia.

