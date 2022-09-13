League of Women Voters presents Hooked on Voting event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County League of Women Voters is celebrating National Constitution Day by hosting Hooked on Voting, an event geared toward educating children on citizenship, elections, and government.

According to the U.S. National Archives, “September 17 is designated as Constitution Day and Citizenship Day to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution in Philadelphia on September 17, 1787.”

During the event, children will be able to vote for the ‘of’fish’al’ Michigan State Fish and choose a project to create more ‘Walkable Neighborhoods’ among other activities.

The event will be held Saturday, Sept.17 in the lower level of the Peter White Public Library, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., and also on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum 12-5 p.m.

All ages are welcome.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.