Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics comes to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics continues with a stop in Marquette Tuesday evening. The Torch Run, taking place in many Upper Peninsula communities, raises money for the Special Olympics State Fall Games.

On Tuesday, a group ran two miles from the Superior Dome, through NMU’s campus and ended back at the dome.

“I believe this is Northern’s 10th time hosting the event and I’ve been involved since the ground floor,” said Kenneth Love from NMU Public Safety. “We made some good changes but it gets a little more successful every year. The Torch Run has been around for a very long time so it’s kind of close to law enforcements heart.”

Officers from NMU Police Academy, Marquette Police Department and Michigan Department of Corrections were among the participants. The Torch Run is the largest fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.