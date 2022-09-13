Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics comes to Marquette

Law Enforcement Torch Run
Law Enforcement Torch Run(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics continues with a stop in Marquette Tuesday evening. The Torch Run, taking place in many Upper Peninsula communities, raises money for the Special Olympics State Fall Games.

On Tuesday, a group ran two miles from the Superior Dome, through NMU’s campus and ended back at the dome.

“I believe this is Northern’s 10th time hosting the event and I’ve been involved since the ground floor,” said Kenneth Love from NMU Public Safety. “We made some good changes but it gets a little more successful every year. The Torch Run has been around for a very long time so it’s kind of close to law enforcements heart.”

Officers from NMU Police Academy, Marquette Police Department and Michigan Department of Corrections were among the participants. The Torch Run is the largest fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing man Joe Bittner
UPDATE: Missing Ontonagon man found dead
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
UPDATE: Pretrial hearings set for Upper Michigan men arrested on child sex crimes
US-41 Construction project begins
Jeffrey David Redd, 34, of Laurium (left), Kahleb Thorsson Senia-Wicks, 21, of Calumet, and...
UPDATE: Sentencing scheduled for one of three Houghton County men charged with child sex crimes

Latest News

MTU's CareerFEST continues with more businesses and organizations for students to meet and...
2022 MTU CareerFEST continues ahead of Career Fair
TV6 Weather on Demand - Tuesday, 09/13/2022
The federal government is continuing to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines which means this...
Pharmacies carry new bivalent COVID-19 booster
Jean Kay Pasties and Sub Owner Brian Harsch.
Jean Kays Pasties and Subs shop closes December 31