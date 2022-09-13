Jean Kays Pasties and Subs shop closes December 31

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In most cases when a restaurant closes it’s due to financial reasons or it’s because they fail a inspection.

Jean Kays closed for a different reason. Owner Brian Harsch says he decided to close the shop because “it’s time.”

“I’ve been doing this for so long and the economy has changed in many ways,” said Harsch “I’m 66 years old and there comes a time where you got to say, ‘Hey, I’m in great health and I wanna continue to be in great health. And I wanna be able to do things while I am in great health’.”

Harsch talked about the history of Jean Kays and said it originally was a doughnut shop.

“We started off as a doughnut shop and a bakery and they sent me to doughnut school back in the 70s,” said Harsch “The money came from my grandmother who had passed away and left my mother a little bit of money and that’s kind of how that started.”

Harsch also says that at this moment he is not going to sell the store.

“A lot of people are asking me what am I gonna do and if I’m going to sell the store. Well right now, I don’t have any plans,” said Harsch “I want to wait a while once I close the store at the end of this year.”

Harsch says the reason he has been so successful is because of the Marquette community.

“We have done alright because of the employees that I’ve had and the public and I’m humbled,” said Harsch “I’m humbled everyday.”

Dec. 31 will be Jean Kay’s last day as a business.

