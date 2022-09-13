Iron Mountain law enforcement host torch run for Special Olympics

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - 50 law enforcement officers, Special Olympic athletes and their families walked in support of the Special Olympics in iron mountain Tuesday.

The group walked nearly two miles from the Iron Mountain Michigan State Police (MSP) Post to the Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD).

“It has grown over the years. It seems the more and more people hear about it, the more they want to come out and support us,” said Geno Basanese, Iron Mountain MSP Community Service Trooper.

This is the 8th year the Law Enforcement Torch Run has been held in Michigan.

In 2021, the MSP raised $1.7 million for the Special Olympics. As of Tuesday morning, in 2022, they are only $150,000 away from raising $2 million.

Law enforcement officers from the IMPD, Kingsford Public Safety, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, and the MSP escorted the runners. Basanese said the look on the athlete’s faces make the event worth it

“Once you [look] around, you’ll be able to answer any question. It is amazing. We get athletes from across the area to have a great time,” Basanese said.

Basanese encourages those who can donate to do so but wants everyone to spread the message and raise awareness.

State police are in Marquette participating in a torch run Tuesday night. Wednesday they will be in Gwinn, Thursday in Escanaba and Friday in Manistique.

