Iron Mountain community walks to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members in Dickinson County walked to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease typically found in seniors that can impact their memory. There is no cure. However, there are treatments. Community members want to raise awareness and funding to help find a cure.

“So many people are affected today by Alzheimer’s. If it is treated and slowed down in the process, then people can live some healthier and longer lives and enjoy their lives,” said Michele Boehmer, Alzheimer’s Association volunteer.

To help grow the event next year, organizers hope to host the walk on a Saturday.

