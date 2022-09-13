Iron Mountain community walks to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease typically found in seniors that can impact their memory.
The group looks to raise awareness to end Alzheimer's
The group looks to raise awareness to end Alzheimer's(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members in Dickinson County walked to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease typically found in seniors that can impact their memory. There is no cure. However, there are treatments. Community members want to raise awareness and funding to help find a cure.

“So many people are affected today by Alzheimer’s. If it is treated and slowed down in the process, then people can live some healthier and longer lives and enjoy their lives,” said Michele Boehmer, Alzheimer’s Association volunteer.

To help grow the event next year, organizers hope to host the walk on a Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing man Joe Bittner
UPDATE: Missing Ontonagon man found dead
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
UPDATE: Pretrial hearings set for Upper Michigan men arrested on child sex crimes
US-41 Construction project begins
Jeffrey David Redd, 34, of Laurium (left), Kahleb Thorsson Senia-Wicks, 21, of Calumet, and...
UPDATE: Sentencing scheduled for one of three Houghton County men charged with child sex crimes

Latest News

The entire group poses for a picture outside of the MSP Iron Mountain Post
Iron Mountain law enforcement host torch run for Special Olympics
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Ice Skater at Lakeview
Public skating now available at Lakeview Arena in Marquette
UP200 Dry Dash
UP Sled Dog Association hosts UP200 Dryland Dash media day