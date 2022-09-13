Gladstone, North Central lead first UPSSA HS Football Polls
NEGAUNEE TWP. (WLUC) -
Eleven Player Poll
1. Gladstone (4) 3-0 24
2. Negaunee 3-0 19
3. S.S. Marie (1) 3-0 17
4. Iron Mountain 2-1 6
5. (tie) St. Ignace 3-0 3
5. (tie) Marquette 1-2 3
HM (tie) B.R. Harris 3-0 1
HM (tie) Ishpeming 2-1 1
Eight Player Poll
1. North Central (5) 3-0 25
2. Forest Park 3-0 16
3. Munising 3-0 13
4. Norway 3-0 11
5. Pickford 3-0 7
HM Stephenson 2-1 2
HM Newberry 2-1 1
