Gladstone, North Central lead first UPSSA HS Football Polls

Football Graphic
Football Graphic(Credit: MGN)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TWP. (WLUC) -

Eleven Player Poll

1. Gladstone   (4)   3-0   24

2. Negaunee          3-0   19

3. S.S. Marie    (1)  3-0   17

4. Iron Mountain    2-1    6

5. (tie)  St. Ignace    3-0   3

5. (tie)  Marquette  1-2   3

HM (tie)  B.R. Harris  3-0    1

HM (tie)  Ishpeming  2-1    1

Eight Player Poll

1. North Central   (5)  3-0   25

2. Forest Park              3-0  16

3. Munising                3-0   13

4. Norway                  3-0   11

5. Pickford                 3-0    7

HM Stephenson         2-1    2

HM Newberry            2-1    1

