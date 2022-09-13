Dental center celebrates, smiles at grand opening in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - My Community Dental Centers opened its new location on Washington St. Monday.

To celebrate, the office held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. In attendance were employees, community members, and elected officials.

My Community Dental Centers says dental care is especially important in rural communities.

“Typically, in rural areas, you have a shortage of oral health professionals,” said Dr. Deborah Brown DDS, My Community Dental Centers CEO. “People often have to drive more than an hour to find a dentist that takes their coverage. It’s very important that everyone has a healthy mouth because it’s the gateway to overall health.”

My Community Dental Centers opened this new location because it outgrew its old space.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.