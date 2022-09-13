CUTE: Noise complaint turns into officers celebrating girl’s quinceanera

Officers in North Carolina say a family welcomed them to celebrate a girl's quinceanera after...
Officers in North Carolina say a family welcomed them to celebrate a girl's quinceanera after the department received a noise complaint call.(Greensboro Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - North Carolina officers say a family recently welcomed them to be part of a special celebration.

The Greensboro Police Department reported it received a noise complaint call over the weekend. Arriving officers said they discovered that a young lady was celebrating her quinceanera.

The department said the family invited officers to join in on the celebration, which included enjoying some food.

Officers reportedly handed out stickers to kids and took a picture with the birthday girl.

The department wished the young lady a happy birthday while receiving no further noise complaints from the party.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing man Joe Bittner
UPDATE: Missing Ontonagon man found dead
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
UPDATE: Pretrial hearings set for Upper Michigan men arrested on child sex crimes
US-41 Construction project begins
Jeffrey David Redd, 34, of Laurium (left), Kahleb Thorsson Senia-Wicks, 21, of Calumet, and...
UPDATE: Sentencing scheduled for one of three Houghton County men charged with child sex crimes

Latest News

Two Munising businesses are combining for a special event.
Munising culinary combo to represent UP at downstate dinner
MDOT will be resurfacing 3 miles of US-41 and 4.6 miles of M-35 south of Little Lake.
MDOT to resurface portions of US-41 and M-35
Tail end of a Hudson Bay system brings cool touch to a mostly sunny U.P. Wednesday, before rain...
Sunshine with a touch of autumn cool Wednesday -- before rainy end to the week
According to police, Desaray Thurmer was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5. She is about 5′6″...
Tennessee teen feared missing after Uber ride may have run away, police say
Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, has died at...
Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies at age 76