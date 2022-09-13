A couple of nice days before soaking rains

We have two dry days then a slow-moving system will bring rounds of soaking rains Thursday through the weekend. Projected rainfall could exceed 2.0″ in some places. In the meantime, today will be a sunny/dry and warmer day. A weak front moves through the area today bringing cooler air for tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will mainly be in the upper 50s to 60s.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s north, mid to upper 70s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Around 60° north, mid-60s south

Thursday: Warmer, mostly cloudy with showers in the northwest

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Friday: Overcast with widespread rain

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Overcast with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with some showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 80s

