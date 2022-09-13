‘Banned Book Bingo’ coming to Peter White Public Library

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. library is taking a stand against banning books. The Peter White Public Library will host a game of Banned Book Bingo throughout September.

This comes just in time for Banned Book Week at the library from Sept. 18 until 24.

To play you’ll pick up a bingo card which will have nine “banned” books. You’ll read three books in a row from the list (or any three for children), and return the completed card to the library. Participants who complete at least one bingo will have a chance to win a Snowbound Books gift card.

Organizers say people should be allowed to decide for themselves what to read.

“It’s important that everybody has access to books,” said Amanda Pierce, Peter White Public Library teen services coordinator, “And, that no one person has the ability to take away a person’s freedom to read. You have that right to read whatever you’d like to read.”

Books on the Bingo card include “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Beyond Magenta,” “The Hunger Games” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue.”

Bingo cards for adults, teens and children are available at the Peter White Public Library or here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.