2022 MTU CareerFEST continues ahead of Career Fair

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Technological University (MTU) students have been back on campus for over two weeks and are already exploring potential career paths.

The annual MTU CareerFEST started off today with in-person meetings between students and potential employers.

“It’s an opportunity for students as they’re passing on their way back and forth to classes to really stop and get to meet some employers who are actively seeking the talent but in an informal way,” said MTU Corporate Foundation Relations Executive Director Cody Kangas. “It’s really a chance to drop your guard a little bit and just get in front of a company and see what they’re looking for, and for the company to give some feedback to the students.”

This is the third of five days the fest runs, with different groups participating each day.

Newcomers included several businesses from Grand Haven, as well as members of its Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re here to actually provide information about the community should any of the students have an opportunity to do an internship at one of our companies here,” said Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce President Joy Gaasch. “All of them offer internships. We want to show folks what they can do if they live in our community and when they graduate, come back and live there.”

One of these businesses is Donald Engineering Inc., which is owned and operated by MTU Alumni and Donald Engineering Inc. Owner and President Mark Gauthier.

“West Michigan has a hard time attracting high-caliber engineering staff compared to the east side of the state,” said Gauthier. “Instead of getting mixed up with a big career fair and getting mixed up with everything else, we wanted to do something unique to show how West Michigan shines, as well as what we have to offer students.”

Dozens of students pass through the fest to find out about new companies.

“I’m interested in seeing what they have to offer and also learning about new companies that I’ve never heard of before,” said MTU Freshman Declan Cashin.

And even about internship opportunities.

“I am looking for opportunities for internship and experiences within my field and within the workforce, so I’ll be ready to go into a full-time job when I graduate,” said MTU Freshman Coryn Hamill.

The MTU CareerFEST will also be available on Sept. 15 and 19, leading up to the MTU Career Fair on the 21st.

For more information on MTU’s CareerFEST, click here.

