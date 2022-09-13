2022 Flame of Hope week-long marathon begins in Copper Harbor

Teams of three different police departments will alternate to complete a 750-mile run to Detroit and raise awareness for the Michigan Special Olympics.
The 2022 Flame of Hope community run began in Copper Harbor on Monday, starting off a 750-mile marathon three police departments will complete to raise awareness and donations for the Michigan Special Olympics.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022 Flame of Hope community run started off on Monday from Copper Harbor.

It’s presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which raises money and awareness for athletes in the Michigan Special Olympics.

Three teams consisting of the Michigan Department of Corrections, Michigan State Police, and the Fraternal Order of Police will leap-frog 30 miles each over a 750-mile marathon to Belle Isle in Detroit throughout the week.

Over $68,000 has currently been raised on the marathon’s donation page.

With more people having joined up due to less pandemic influence, safety is a top concern for the runners.

“Our biggest concern is safety,” said Torch Run Volunteer Gerald Badgett. “We’re going to be running 24/7, which means all times of the day, all times of the night. So we just hope for a safe run. We want to make everybody aware that this is going on, and get as many people as we can be involved because it’s a very good organization and a very worthy cause.”

The runners are scheduled to complete the marathon on Friday.

For more information and to donate, visit their donation page here.

