2022 Flame of Hope week-long marathon begins in Copper Harbor

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022 Flame of Hope community run started off on Monday from Copper Harbor.

It’s presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which raises money and awareness for athletes in the Michigan Special Olympics.

Three teams consisting of the Michigan Department of Corrections, Michigan State Police, and the Fraternal Order of Police will leap-frog 30 miles each over a 750-mile marathon to Belle Isle in Detroit throughout the week.

Over $68,000 has currently been raised on the marathon’s donation page.

With more people having joined up due to less pandemic influence, safety is a top concern for the runners.

“Our biggest concern is safety,” said Torch Run Volunteer Gerald Badgett. “We’re going to be running 24/7, which means all times of the day, all times of the night. So we just hope for a safe run. We want to make everybody aware that this is going on, and get as many people as we can be involved because it’s a very good organization and a very worthy cause.”

The runners are scheduled to complete the marathon on Friday.

For more information and to donate, visit their donation page here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.