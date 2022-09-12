Wet start to the week
A slow-moving a area of low pressure is tracking across Lake Michigan and will move across the Lower Peninsula into Canada today. We remain on the northern edge of it, which leads to more rain for the central and eastern counties. Rainfall amounts will be around half an inch to locally higher near Lake Michigan. The rain clears by tomorrow morning and conditions remain dry through Wednesday. The pattern still looks active as another slow-moving system will bring rounds of rain Thursday into Saturday.
Today: Cloudy with rain in the central and east
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Tuesday: Clouds decreasing with skies becoming sunny
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with near seasonal temperatures
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Thursday: Cloudy with widespread rain
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Friday: Scattered showers and cloudy
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Low to mid 70s
