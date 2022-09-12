Wet start to the week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A slow-moving a area of low pressure is tracking across Lake Michigan and will move across the Lower Peninsula into Canada today. We remain on the northern edge of it, which leads to more rain for the central and eastern counties. Rainfall amounts will be around half an inch to locally higher near Lake Michigan. The rain clears by tomorrow morning and conditions remain dry through Wednesday. The pattern still looks active as another slow-moving system will bring rounds of rain Thursday into Saturday.

Today: Cloudy with rain in the central and east

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Tuesday: Clouds decreasing with skies becoming sunny

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with near seasonal temperatures

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Thursday: Cloudy with widespread rain

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Scattered showers and cloudy

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lighthouse at Peninsula Point.
Monarch butterflies expected to stop at Peninsula Point
Photo of missing man Joe Bittner
UPDATE: Michigan State Police searching for missing Ontonagon man
Water craft exercises at Republic campground
Michigan National Guard carries out exercises near Republic
USW
Cleveland-Cliffs and United Steelworkers reach tentative labor agreement
10th annual 9/11 stair climb honors fallen firefighters at Lambeau Field
Survivors, community members gather at Lambeau Field to honor those killed on 9/11

Latest News

Scattered rain for the overnight for U.P. eastern counties
Scattered rain for Monday then calm conditions to follow
Soaking Saturday and Sunday morning
Soaking Saturday and Sunday morning
Rain in store for Saturday with chances later next week
Slow and soaking rain for rest of Saturday
TV6 Weather on Demand - Friday, 09/09/2022