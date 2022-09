SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - A three-mile portion of US-41 will be under construction starting Monday, September, 12.

The project will take place from Kunde Road to Big Creek Road, and will include milling and resurfacing. Completion is currently scheduled for October 14. Motorists should expect to see lane closures throughout the duration of the project.

