Pine Mountain Music Festival fundraiser concert set for Friday
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The sounds of Johann Sebastian Bach are set to fill the Quincy Mine Hoist house in Hancock Friday.
It’s a fundraiser for 2023′s Pine Mountain Music Festival.
Adam Hall will take to the cello to play several Bach suites.
The candlelight performance will also feature wine and chocolate.
“It’s a really, really beautiful, historic, cool space,” said Danielle Simandl, Co-Executive Director of the Pine Mountain Music Festival. “The sound in there is really cool. It’s really sonorous and big and echoey, so it’s going to sound awesome with a solo cello playing in there.”
The concert takes place Friday at 7 p.m.
60 tickets are available at $100 each.
You can reserve tickets here.
