Ore Dock Brewery Co. and AFA pairing up for Brew Feast 2022
The American Culinary Federation will take over the brewery on Monday, September 19 to bring you the perfect beer/food pairings
Plus... the American Culinary Federation is teaming up with the Ore Dock Brewing Co. to bring you perfectly paired cold brews and cuisine.
Chef Derek Estes shares details of the upcoming Brew Feast, happening Monday September 12.
Brew Feast is your chance to learn about food/beverage pairing and to try foods that aren’t available at restaurants in the Marquette area.
