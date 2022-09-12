Ore Dock Brewery Co. and AFA pairing up for Brew Feast 2022

The American Culinary Federation will take over the brewery on Monday, September 19 to bring you the perfect beer/food pairings
Chef Derek Estes appears on Upper Michigan Today to talk about the upcoming Brew Feast.
Chef Derek Estes appears on Upper Michigan Today to talk about the upcoming Brew Feast.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the Isle Royale Queen is closing early for the season and Ishpeming students are learning from new garden beds at Birchview Elementary.

Upper Michigan Today shares news of the day on Monday, September 12.

Plus... the American Culinary Federation is teaming up with the Ore Dock Brewing Co. to bring you perfectly paired cold brews and cuisine.

Chef Derek Estes shares details of the upcoming Brew Feast, happening Monday September 12.

Here's what to expect from the upcoming Brew Feast and how your ticket will benefit NMU Hospitality.

Brew Feast is your chance to learn about food/beverage pairing and to try foods that aren’t available at restaurants in the Marquette area.

Brew Feast is your chance to try perfectly paired brews and foods.

And finally, Upper Michigan Today invites you to participate in its gratitude challenge.

Upper Michigan Today challenges you to post what you're grateful for using #TheGratefulJar

Share your gratitude updates on social media using the hashtag #TheGratefulJar

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lighthouse at Peninsula Point.
Monarch butterflies expected to stop at Peninsula Point
Photo of missing man Joe Bittner
UPDATE: Missing Ontonagon man found dead
Water craft exercises at Republic campground
Michigan National Guard carries out exercises near Republic
USW
Cleveland-Cliffs and United Steelworkers reach tentative labor agreement
US-41 Construction project begins

Latest News

Nancy Gerwatowski was extradited back to Michigan on a warrant related to the Mackinac county...
New pretrial date set for mother of ‘Baby Garnet’ in Mackinac County courts
Upper Michigan Today challenges you to post what you're grateful for using #TheGratefulJar.
#TheGratefulJar
Chef Derek Estes talks about the upcoming Brew Feast on Upper Michigan Today.
What's Chef Derek Cooking for Brew Feast?
Brew Feast 2022 information.
Previewing Brew Feast on Upper Michigan Today