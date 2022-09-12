Ore Dock Brewery Co. and AFA pairing up for Brew Feast 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the Isle Royale Queen is closing early for the season and Ishpeming students are learning from new garden beds at Birchview Elementary.

Upper Michigan Today shares news of the day on Monday, September 12.

Plus... the American Culinary Federation is teaming up with the Ore Dock Brewing Co. to bring you perfectly paired cold brews and cuisine.

Chef Derek Estes shares details of the upcoming Brew Feast, happening Monday September 12.

Here's what to expect from the upcoming Brew Feast and how your ticket will benefit NMU Hospitality.

Brew Feast is your chance to learn about food/beverage pairing and to try foods that aren’t available at restaurants in the Marquette area.

And finally, Upper Michigan Today invites you to participate in its gratitude challenge.

Upper Michigan Today challenges you to post what you're grateful for using #TheGratefulJar

Share your gratitude updates on social media using the hashtag #TheGratefulJar

