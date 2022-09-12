NMU Rec Sports begins drop-in fitness classes
Students and community members can visit the PEIF for a range of group workouts from aerobics to Zumba
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Rec Center has kicked off its fall drop-in fitness classes.
You can bust out your best dance moves during Zumba with instructor Mark Shevy on Mondays and Thursdays at the PEIF on NMU’s campus.
Shevy encourages you to have fun, be silly, and sweat it out.
Drop-in fitness classes are free to NMU Rec Center members and $10 for non-members.
Unless specified, all drop-in classes are open to the community.
You can find a calendar of NMU fitness classes at recsports.nmu.edu.
