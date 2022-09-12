NMU narrows presidential search to four candidates, announces schedule for campus visits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University announced Wednesday that it has four candidates for the position of university president.

This comes after a delayed search timeline that was originally intended to culminate in interviews by April, and a year after NMU’s Board of Trustees voted to terminate President Fritz Erickson’s contract.

The candidates will be visiting NMU’s campus between Sept. 15 and 22. Each candidate will be on campus for two days of sessions with a wide variety of groups and individuals. Each candidate will participate in forums with students, faculty and staff. Additionally, there will be a reception for community members and alumni to meet each candidate.

“The Presidential Search Advisory Committee is very excited to have selected four excellent candidates for on-campus interviews. I want to thank the members of the committee for their hard work and perseverance,” said Chris Greer, chair of the presidential search committee and dean of students at NMU. “It is important for us to conduct an open search and to be transparent about the process. We hope that students, faculty, staff, and the community will take advantage of the opportunity to meet each candidate and provide feedback to the Board of Trustees.”

The names and bios of each candidate will be released the day prior to their visit. All information and schedules will be available at here.

The full NMU Board of Trustees will interview candidates the week of Sept. 26 with an announcement to follow.

