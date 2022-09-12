NMU cosmetology program up and running with new location and renovation

NMU Cosmetology Student at work
NMU Cosmetology Student at work
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s cosmetology program is underway this new school year with a renovated space for students and faculty. Last fall, the NMU Board approved investing more than $90 million into campus facilities.

That includes $2.4 million to relocate the cosmetology program into 9,500 square feet of unoccupied space inside the Northern Center. Previously, the program was housed at the Jacobetti Center. With this newly renovated space at the Northern Center, NMU instructors say this makes the program and the students more visible.

“The cosmetology program here at Northern has had the wonderful opportunity of moving up campus to the heart of campus,” said said Kelsey Jordan, NMU cosmetology instructor. “We’ve had a modern upgrade to our space, it’s a beautiful space and it’s bringing more opportunity to our students and our faculty to see exactly what we’re doing.”

The program has seen growth recently will all spots currently filled this year. The program has also seen students from across the country enroll. This week, they’re opening up the student salon to the public. Those hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

