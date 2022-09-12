New health care coverage option opens in Marquette, offers alternative to traditional health insurance

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette gained a new direct primary care option with a different guide for pricing Monday.

North Country Health offers an alternative to traditional health insurance coverage — one in which patients pay a flat monthly fee to access services and medication.

“There are a lot of folks that are working really hard and don’t have the means to pay for high insurance premiums and for that reason they can struggle to get good healthcare,” North Country Health Owner Dr. Ryan Brang said. “What we want to be able to do is try to meet people where they are and offer good services and care at a much-reduced cost if we can.”

Brang says direct primary care has been done in other parts of the country but is new to the U.P. He says he wants the community to see what a difference it can make in accessing necessary care.

“It has been around for a good 20 years or so now. It’s less common here in rural areas, but it is definitely picking up some traction,” Brang said. “You see it a lot in bigger cities. What we are hoping to do is bring it into Marquette, show that it is viable, it can really make a difference in the care for patients, and show that it can be a really effective way to get the care that you need.”

Brang hopes his business will offer people a solution to healthcare costs, which he says are at an all-time high.

“Healthcare is extremely expensive and it is only getting worse, and what we are trying to do is help folks with the financial burdens that come with healthcare and increased expenses,” Brang said. “Anything we can do to help patients with costs and provide them with good quality care is what we want to do.”

Visit its website to learn more about what services and pricing options it offers.

