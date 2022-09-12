Michigan gas price averages rise slightly

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Triple-A, gas prices around the state have increased since last week.

Drivers in Michigan are paying an average of $3.85 per gallon of regular unleaded gas; the national average is 13 cents lower than that at $3.72 per gallon. This price is 11 cents less than this time last month but still 67 cents more than this time last year.

In the Upper Peninsula, Luce and Chippewa counties have the highest averages at $4.02 per gallon. Menominee County has the lowest average at $3.51 per gallon.

