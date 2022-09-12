Marquette City Commission looks at possible water rate increase

Water rates may go up
Water rates may go up
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is taking a hard look at water, sewer and stormwater rates, with an increase possible. Monday night, during a special meeting, the Commission saw a presentation that proposes an overall increase of 3.41% for those utilities. The average home using 4,000 gallons of water per month would see an increase of a little more than $4.21 a month.

“There is an increase that is needed to cover inflation and some of our increases in charges and operations and things like that, but we have done our best to minimize that impact, especially this year,” said Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs.

The Commission took no action on the issue Monday night. The rate increase will be part of the budget discussion at the next City Commission meeting on September 26.

