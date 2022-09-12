Lingering showers clear out to some sunny days ahead

Showers, isolated t’storms over Central and Eastern Upper Michigan diminish Tuesday morning for a mostly sunny stretch through Wednesday.
Showers, isolated t’storms over Central and Eastern Upper Michigan diminish Tuesday morning for a mostly sunny stretch through Wednesday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A low pressure system pinwheeling over Northern Illinois steers bands of rain, isolated thunderstorms over central and eastern Upper Michigan Monday night -- while the western counties experience mostly clear skies thanks to building high pressure from the Northern Plains. Wet weather diminishes over the eastern half of the U.P. into early Tuesday as the system moves into the Eastern Great Lakes.

Mostly sunny skies continue Wednesday until a series of systems from the Northern Plains brings rounds of rain throughout the second half of the week.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Tonight: Mostly clear west but mostly cloudy with scattered showers central and east -- showers diminish Tuesday morning; patchy fog and patchy light frost in interior west locations; northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: Lower 30s to Upper 50s (coldest western interior, warmer near Lake Superior and in the Eastern U.P.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild; northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool; north winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with widespread showers; gusty south winds over 20 mph

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers -- diminishing in the afternoon; gusty south winds over 20 mph

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 70

Sunday: Partly cloudy early then becoming mostly cloudy towards the afternoon with scattered showers and few thunderstorms; gusty southwest winds over 20 mph; mild

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers early then diminishing late; mild

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

