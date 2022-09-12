Iron County farm opens for fall activity season

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Loud Acres Farm on Fisher Road in Crystal Falls is now open for the season. The fourth generation homestead looks to welcome families back this fall.

“We grow a lot of vegetables, we have a chicken farm as well. We do this for our surrounding communities and families. We want somewhere for them to go. There is nothing else like this,” said Riki Lynn Rouse, Loud Acres Farm manager.

One of the unique offerings of Loud Acres Farm is the corn maze. This is the third year they have operated it. New this year to the farm is hayrides. It costs $2 per person to ride. Children under three are free.

The homestead sits on about 70 acres of land and includes mazes for kids and adults.

“This year, at the start of the season, we had excessive rain,” Lynn Rouse said. “It actually drowned a lot of our seedlings. We had to replant, and then we had a heavy drought again. This year’s corn is a little bit shorter than normal, but a lot of the children feel like we grew it just for them, so we will leave it at that.”

The farm is also partnering with the Iron County U.P. Foster Closet for a donation drive on September 25.

“We want to be able to give back,” Lynn Rouse said. “When she reached out to me, I said I would love to use our farm to do it. It also helps families in need in our area.”

Admission to the corn maze is usually $10 per person, but if you bring new or gently used clothes on the 25th, it is free to get in.

Loud Acres Farm is open Saturdays and Sundays, and occasionally during the week. Peak operation is between now and the end of October.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.