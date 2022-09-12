‘Freedom is Not Free’ engraving at Korean War Memorial echoes painful reminder on 9/11 anniversary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - The final stop on Wednesday’s U.P. Honor Flight Mission XIX was at the Korean War Memorial. While all veterans got to visit, it was especially impactful for the five Korean War veterans on the trip.

The only audible noise at the Korean War Memorial is a buzzing Cicada, as heavy silence hangs over the Korean War veterans on U.P. Honor Flight Mission XIX.

They are taking in the names and faces of more than 36,000 American soldiers who did not make it home from the Korean War, the same war five of the Mission XIX veterans served in.

“It gives you this funny feeling seeing the statues of soldiers on patrol. They had quite the ordeal in Korea,” said Robert Englund, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran.

Englund was drafted into the army when he was 19. He was a battalion supply clerk stationed in Germany.

Another Korean War veteran, Chuck Gendron, is one of five brothers who served in the military. He served as a 3.5 rocket launcher operator in the army.

“It was usually a job no one wants to be assigned,” Gendron said. “I was engrossed with it...the best experience I can say is the close camaraderie you get with someone you live in the mud with for eight months.”

Almost 70 years later, Gendron says he is proud to see that his service continues to pay off.

“Seeing what we accomplished, and how the growth over the years that South Korea has grown into a great country compared to North Korea,” Gendron said.

Gendron had never met the four other Korean War veterans on Mission XIX, but he says the experience was exciting.

On the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, there are four words engraved at the Korean War Memorial that read “Freedom is Not Free.” It reminds us of the price of the life that we have today.

