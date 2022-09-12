Birchview Elementary students paint school garden beds

Birchview Elementary students packed composted dirt onto garden beds built by the Ishpeming...
Birchview Elementary students packed composted dirt onto garden beds built by the Ishpeming Lions this weekend.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of Ishpeming students got their hands dirty Monday to finish a schoolwide project they’ll use for springs to come.

Birchview Elementary students packed composted dirt onto garden beds built by the Ishpeming Lions this weekend. They worked to prepare the beds for planting next spring and put final touches on the paint, like handprints to leave their mark.

The beds were built as part of a new farm-to-school program Birchview is doing in partnership with Partridge Creek Farms.

“When kids can get outside and really experience nature it opens up doors for them in their thinking, and their exploration, learning, their ability to be curious and their ability to explore,” Patridge Creek Farm Director May Tsupros said. “It’s just a really beautiful opportunity that a lot of kids don’t get.”

Tsurpos says the new program could not have happened without volunteers from the Ishpeming Lions Club and other community members.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing man Joe Bittner
UPDATE: Missing Ontonagon man found dead
The lighthouse at Peninsula Point.
Monarch butterflies expected to stop at Peninsula Point
US-41 Construction project begins
Mugshots, top to bottom, left to right for Marquette County cases: Robert Jay Miller, Ameire...
UPDATE: Pretrial hearings set for Upper Michigan men arrested on child sex crimes
Water craft exercises at Republic campground
Michigan National Guard carries out exercises near Republic

Latest News

Adam Hall will be performing at the Quincy Mine Hoist house Friday.
Pine Mountain Music Festival fundraiser concert set for Friday
A fundraiser concert for the Pine Mountain Music Festival featuring the music of Bach will take...
Pine Mountain Music Festival fundraiser concert set for Friday
North Country Health offers an alternative to traditional health insurance coverage one in...
New health care coverage option opens in Marquette, offers alternative to traditional health insurance
NMU Cosmetology Student at work
NMU cosmetology program up and running with new location and renovation