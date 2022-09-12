Birchview Elementary students paint school garden beds

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of Ishpeming students got their hands dirty Monday to finish a schoolwide project they’ll use for springs to come.

Birchview Elementary students packed composted dirt onto garden beds built by the Ishpeming Lions this weekend. They worked to prepare the beds for planting next spring and put final touches on the paint, like handprints to leave their mark.

The beds were built as part of a new farm-to-school program Birchview is doing in partnership with Partridge Creek Farms.

“When kids can get outside and really experience nature it opens up doors for them in their thinking, and their exploration, learning, their ability to be curious and their ability to explore,” Patridge Creek Farm Director May Tsupros said. “It’s just a really beautiful opportunity that a lot of kids don’t get.”

Tsurpos says the new program could not have happened without volunteers from the Ishpeming Lions Club and other community members.

