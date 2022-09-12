Another season with the Marquette Economic Club begins later this month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - September 19 begins another season for the Marquette Economic Club.

The club has a long line of speakers ranging from gold medalist Nick Baumgartner to members of Michigan State Police’s cybersecurity team.

The Marquette Economic Club offers a way for members to network and connect with others.

Click here to learn more about the Marquette Economic Club or to reserve a spot to hear from a speaker.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.