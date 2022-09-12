Another season with the Marquette Economic Club begins later this month

Learn more about economic issues in Marquette
Economic Club of Marquette County logo
Economic Club of Marquette County logo (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - September 19 begins another season for the Marquette Economic Club.

The club has a long line of speakers ranging from gold medalist Nick Baumgartner to members of Michigan State Police’s cybersecurity team.

The Marquette Economic Club offers a way for members to network and connect with others.

Click here to learn more about the Marquette Economic Club or to reserve a spot to hear from a speaker.

