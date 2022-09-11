Scattered rain for Monday then calm conditions to follow

Scattered rain for the overnight for U.P. eastern counties
Scattered rain for the overnight for U.P. eastern counties(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly cloudy conditions are in store for today and will last into the night but chances for rain are on the way for Sunday night into Monday. The rain right now is looking to mostly affect those along the Lake Michigan shoreline but some rain could stretch further west. Once the rain passes Monday conditions will be mostly pleasant and mild but rain will be on the way for late this upcoming week like Thursday.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain affecting east and southern counties

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny conditions; mild and seasonal conditions

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Wednesday: Cooler air with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rising chances of isolated showers

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and with scattered rain

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with chances of isolated rain

>Highs: 70

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing man Joe Bittner
UPDATE: Michigan State Police searching for missing Ontonagon man
The lighthouse at Peninsula Point.
Monarch butterflies expected to stop at Peninsula Point
Water craft exercises at Republic campground
Michigan National Guard carries out exercises near Republic
USW
Cleveland-Cliffs and United Steelworkers reach tentative labor agreement
Interior Department removes offensive slur from federal use in Michigan

Latest News

Soaking Saturday and Sunday morning
Soaking Saturday and Sunday morning
Rain in store for Saturday with chances later next week
Slow and soaking rain for rest of Saturday
TV6 Weather on Demand - Friday, 09/09/2022
Total weekend rainfall can exceed 1″ in some spots as rounds of rain sweep across Upper Michigan.
Showers, storms bring soaking start to the weekend