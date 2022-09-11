Scattered rain for Monday then calm conditions to follow

Mostly cloudy conditions are in store for today and will last into the night but chances for rain are on the way for Sunday night into Monday. The rain right now is looking to mostly affect those along the Lake Michigan shoreline but some rain could stretch further west. Once the rain passes Monday conditions will be mostly pleasant and mild but rain will be on the way for late this upcoming week like Thursday.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain affecting east and southern counties

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny conditions; mild and seasonal conditions

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Wednesday: Cooler air with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rising chances of isolated showers

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and with scattered rain

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with chances of isolated rain

>Highs: 70

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.