Lions organizations helps build garden beds for Ishpeming school

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming organization gathered Sunday afternoon to build garden beds for an elementary school.

The Ishpeming Lions built 12 garden beds at Birchview Elementary. These will help teach kids how to grow their own food. The beds are being built as a part of the Ishpeming School District’s farm-to-school program. More than a dozen volunteers came out to help.

The Founder of Partridge Creek Farm, Dan Perkins said he enjoys seeing kids learn how to grow their own produce.

“You know, ever since we started this organization, there’s something really special about kids coming into the garden and feeling what it’s like to play with the soil and grow food. They take to it, like fish and water. This is 100% their favorite class in school,” Perkins said.

Students will be introduced to their garden beds Monday and decorate them with painted handprints.

