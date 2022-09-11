Hospice gives free ice cream to first responders

The event also had a moment of silence to remember those who lost their lives on 9-11. It also had a trumpet player who performed to commemorate the day.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Health System Home Care and Hospice teamed up with Jim’s Dairy Kreme Sunday to give free ice cream to first responders and veterans.

The event also had a moment of silence to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11. It also had a trumpet player who performed to commemorate the day.

“I just hope folks that stop today just have the opportunity to say thank you,” Gayle Deshambo U.P. Health System Home Care and Hospice account executive said. “Thank you is such a powerful word, and we need to hear it more today than ever.”

Deshambo says she is looking to continue the event next year and hopes all first responders know their service is appreciated.

