Geek UP Festival invites community to celebrate pop culture

A Patricia Summersett poster at Geek U.P.
A Patricia Summersett poster at Geek U.P.(WLUC News)
By Grace Blair and Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - An interactive geek festival in Houghton is bridging fandom while raising money for charity. Geek U.P. began in 2017. It’s on Michigan Tech’s campus but everyone in the community is invited.

It features Artist Alley, where you can find local and visiting artists. They sell anything from comics to henna art.

All money raised benefits charity.

“This year we have Unite Mental Health and Wellness. It’s a new organization that is helping people in particular our rural area have access to good mental health care, which is very needed,” said Shana Porten, co-founder of Geek U.P.

The other mini-con’s co-founder is Patricia Summersett. She is the voice of Zelda in “Breath of the Wind.”

