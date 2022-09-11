Event remembers victims of 9/11, timeline of day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents gathered to commemorate the lives lost on 9/11 Sunday afternoon.

The event had a moment of silence for those lost, a timeline of events on 9/11 and featured multiple first responders who spoke. Keith Lacosse was one of the guest speakers, he says it’s important to remember 9/11 to prevent any tragedies similar to it.

“It’s important to remember that so we don’t go there again so that we take the proper steps and precautions to prevent any kind of situation like that from happening again,” Lacosse said.

One of the organizers for the event Iris Katers says 9/11 affected everyone in the U.S. even those who live in Marquette County.

“A lady came up to me and said my daughter was working across the street from the world trade center and I will never forget this, I am scared every time 9-11 comes around because I remember my daughter calling me and I finally found out she was okay,” Katers said. “There are people in Marquette who remember.”

Katers says it’s also important to share the knowledge of what happened on 9/11 with future generations.

“I hope that they remember that it is a very important day and that it is important to share that with others, especially our children and grandchildren because otherwise it’s just going to be another day and it is not just another day,” Katers said.

Along Harlow Park 140 American flags were placed by the Marquette American Legion to commemorate those who have served.

“You want them to remember you have to be patriotic. It’s not just 9/11 you have to go back prior to World War I and all of the members that we lost in the great wars we’ve had to fight for the freedoms we have had each and every day,” American Legion Post 44 Member Tom Ranta said. “I think it’s vitally important that we never forget this, and that’s what we hope people drive by and look at those flags and feel proud of this nation.”

Organizers for the event say they are looking to continue the remembrance ceremony next year.

