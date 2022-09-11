Dial Help Inc. host suicide event at Waterfront Park in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - With September being Suicide awareness month, the City of Houghton had a Suicide Walk Saturday afternoon.

This event was created by Dial Help Incorporation. This was for people who have lost loved ones to suicide. Dial Help is a crisis intervention agency that deals with things related to mental health.

Dial Help Prevention Coordinator Lisa Simpson explains why we need to pay more attention to suicide.

“The community needs to come together more because we have lost more kids in these last few years,” said Simpson. “We can’t save everyone but there needs to be more resources for them because how can you have prevention without awareness?”

Houghton Communities That Care Coordinator says this event is very different from other events in the past.

“We have beads where each color signifies the different meaning, like if you have lost someone or struggled yourself,” said Cortez “Then we also have pins to show who you’re walking for.”

Local psychiatrist and guest speaker of the event, Dr. Michelle Morgan, says we need to help the entire Houghton community.

“Everyone is touched by suicide in one way or the other and we can all help each other,” said Morgan “There is a growing national movement to have communities work to help each other. Not just the professionals but any one that has a open heart and the ability to set aside their judgement can be someone of help.”

For more information about Dial Help, visit this link.

