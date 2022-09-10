Tech forum hosted in Marquette focuses on job growth

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Local tech leaders gathered Friday afternoon at Campfire CoWorks to discuss a plan to accelerate tech careers in rural communities.

LucidCoast led the forum and laid out a rough outlook on what could be done in the near future. The CEO of LucidCoast, Keith Glendon said he sees tech job potential for the U.P. in the next couple of years.

“We’ve got a lot of things going with some very significant partners with some ambitious goals to create a significant number of jobs in the next 12 to 24 months in Michigan in tech,” Glendon said.

Michigan Works, IBM and other state and national companies joined LucidCoast at the forum. Glendon said he grew up in the U.P. and that there is a lot of potential in Marquette and beyond for careers in technology.

“There are a lot of others in not just Marquette, but throughout the U.P. who are passionate about trying to build economic development and vibrancy,” Glendon said. “And opportunity for young people, for career changers, for disabled folks, for veterans.”

The forum focused on the growth of those still in school. Students from Northern Michigan University were in attendance. The CEO from Advanced Integrated Solutions, Jeff Stottard said it is inspiring to see the passion from the next generation.

“What we’re able to do with the students that are attending something like this,” Stottard said. “To convey to them the reality of having that opportunity to secure a job that may not be here. But they’ll be able to work here remotely with, you know, a big corporation like IBM or Finastra.”

Glendon said the forum Friday was a starting point to get the ball rolling for growth. If more people show interest there could be more meetings.

