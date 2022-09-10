Slow and soaking rain for rest of Saturday

Rain in store for Saturday with chances later next week
Rain in store for Saturday with chances later next week(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain has been sticking around for most of the day today and that rain is looking to last for a good portion of the evening. Rain will subside by the morning hours of Sunday with partly cloudy skies sticking around for Sunday afternoon. Rain will subside shortly with another round in store for the east on Monday and temperatures are looking to be slightly below average but return back to the 70s by the middle of next week.

Sunday, Patriot Day: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy; possible isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; rain impacting the Lake Michigan shore in the east and south

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny conditions with a break from the rain

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy conditions; return of cooler air

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; chances of isolated showers

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and possibly rainy

>Highs: 70

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing man Joe Bittner
UPDATE: Michigan State Police searching for missing Ontonagon man
The Upper Peninsula Brewing Company
UP Brewing Company gets cashed mobbed by Accelerate UP
Photo of the Isle Royale Queen courtesy of the National Park Service
Isle Royale Queen cancels remainder of 2022 season
USW
Cleveland-Cliffs and United Steelworkers reach tentative labor agreement
UP Health System - Marquette.
Techs at UPHS-Marquette ratify first contract

Latest News

TV6 Weather on Demand - Friday, 09/09/2022
Total weekend rainfall can exceed 1″ in some spots as rounds of rain sweep across Upper Michigan.
Showers, storms bring soaking start to the weekend
shwoers
Showers & storms return today
TV6 Weather on Demand - Thursday, 09/08/2022