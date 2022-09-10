Slow and soaking rain for rest of Saturday

Rain has been sticking around for most of the day today and that rain is looking to last for a good portion of the evening. Rain will subside by the morning hours of Sunday with partly cloudy skies sticking around for Sunday afternoon. Rain will subside shortly with another round in store for the east on Monday and temperatures are looking to be slightly below average but return back to the 70s by the middle of next week.

Sunday, Patriot Day: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy; possible isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; rain impacting the Lake Michigan shore in the east and south

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny conditions with a break from the rain

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy conditions; return of cooler air

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; chances of isolated showers

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and possibly rainy

>Highs: 70

