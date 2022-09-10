NMU holds off Titans for first football win of the season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Football team played host to the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh Titans.

The Wildcats came out on top 13-10 in a close game.

FIRST QUARTER

The Wildcats won the coin toss and chose to receive. The drive started with a rush by Tyshon King for 6-yards and a Drake Davis completion to Kenyon’TA Skinner for 6-yards and a first down.

A few plays later Davis connected with Tyquan Cox for 10 yards and another Wildcat first down.

Daniel Riser found himself lined up for a 42-yard field goal attempt, which he was able to convert to put the Wildcats in front 3-0.

Following the field goal, the Titans were able to move the ball down the field and were inside the 10-yard line but faced 4th down. The Wildcats’ defense rose to the occasion on stuffed the Titans on a 4th and 1 run. John McMullen and DJ Hutcherson met the ball carrier first before the rest of the Wildcat defense came in and helped with the stop. The Wildcats took over on downs.

The Wildcats went three and out and punted it back to the Titans.

SECOND QUARTER

After getting the ball back the Titans started to put a drive together and set themselves up for a field goal attempt to tie the game. The attempt was no good and the Wildcats took over on downs.

On the first play after the missed field goal, Tyquan Cox took the handoff and sprinted down the right sideline for a 26-yard gain.

Zach Keen entered the game as Quarterback for the Wildcats. Keen dropped back and saw Kenyon’TA Skinner streaking across the field, he launched a beautiful deep ball that dropped right into Skinner’s arms for a 43-yard touchdown.

The Titans were able to put some points on the board, converting a 27-yard field goal on their next drive.

A promising drive by the Wildcats was cut short by a forced fumble and recovery by the Titans.

The Titans tried to put some points on the board before halftime, but they ran out of time and the Wildcats went into halftime with a 10-3 lead over the Titans.

THIRD QUARTER

The Titans started the third quarter with the ball. They returned the kickoff out to the Wildcat 45, but a holding penalty nullified the return. After the penalty, they were able to move the ball out to their 49-yard line, where the Wildcats’ defense stood tall and forced a Titans punt.

Drake Davis found Kenyon’TA Skinner on the sideline for a 13-yard completion to start the drive. The drive stalled after that and the Wildcats punted it away.

The Titans moved the ball down the field and scored an 11-yard passing touchdown to tie the game at 10.

Drake Davis found Kam Karp over the middle in the following possession for a 13-yard completion and a first down. Drake Davis used his legs in the next play to pick up another first down on an 11-yard run.

A few plays later Drake Davis rolled out left and found Tyquan Cox down the left sideline for a 46-yard completion to put the Wildcats in prime position. Davis then found Charlie Gerhard for11-yard completion, and Kyle Sahr for a 13-yard completion on back-to-back plays to end the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

The fourth quarter started with Daniel Riser converting a 25-yard field goal to put the Wildcats on top 13-10.

The Titans moved the ball down the field on their first possession of the quarter and found themselves set up for a field goal attempt to tie the game. The field goal attempt was no good and the Wildcats stayed in front 13-10.

The Wildcats go the ball back with just around 9 minutes left in the game. Tyshon King carried the ball three straight times picking up 19 total yards. Drake Davis found Keyont’TA Skinner for a 12-yard completion and another first down.

The Wildcats kept moving the ball down the field, picking up two key first downs, on QB sneaks by Drake Davis. This set up a 50-yard field goal attempt by Daniel Riser, who pushed it just right and kept the game 13-10.

The Titans needed a field goal to tie the game. After a first down by the Titans, Isaiah Morrison stepped in front of the pass and came up with the interception, giving the ball right back to the Wildcats.

A Wildcat run game led by Tyshon King and Tyquan Cox was able to wind the clock down and keep the ball away from the Titan’s offense, sealing a Wildcat Win!

HIGHLIGHTS

Daniel Riser connected on a 42-yard field goal attempt to put the Wildcats up 3-0.

Zach Keen connected with Kenyon’TA Skinner for a 43-yard touchdown to go up 10-3.

Daniel Riser connected on a 25-yard field goal attempt to put the Wildcats in front 13-10.

Isaiah Morrison collected his first interception of the year to help seal the Wildcats win.

STATS LEADERS

Drake Davis: 19-23, 194 yards

Zach Keen: 1-1, 43 yards, TD

Kenyon’TA Skinner: 8 catches, 94 yards, TD

Tyshon King: 11 carries, 89 yards

Justin Peake: 9 total tackles (2 solo, 7 assisted)

Isaiah Morrison: 1 interception

UP NEXT

The Wildcats will travel to Davenport University to take on the Panthers next Saturday at 12 p.m

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.