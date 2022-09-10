Monarch butterflies expected to stop at Peninsula Point

BAY DE NOC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - In the coming weeks, thousands of monarch butterflies will be migrating from Canada all the way to Mexico.

“They will breed, lay their eggs and die. They continue this cycle until they get up here,” said Opal Hoffmann, a volunteer with Monarch Project. “By the time they get up here, it’s the third generation. So, the generation that leaves here is actually the fourth generation.”

As they migrate south, the butterflies should stop at Peninsula Point in Delta County.

“They’re pushed down the peninsula with north winds. That’s usually how they get here. Typically, they would roost in the cedar trees overnight and then they’re gone the next morning,” said Hoffmann.

The first group of monarchs has already migrated south. If you’re hoping to catch the rest of the migrations, Monarch Project volunteers suggest following the weather closely.

“Typically the last day the north wind is predicted is the day they will leave,” said Hoffmann.

The Monarch Project is a group of volunteers who tag the butterflies at the point. Data they collect is sent to the University of Kansas.

“In the spring, we monitor the eggs, the larvae, counting caterpillars, eggs. It goes all the way through the summer,” said Hoffmann.

By the end of the migration, thousands of butterflies will have flown past Peninsula Point.

“We’ve seen them as late as almost the last week of September before they could get out,” said Hoffmann.

Monarch butterflies were added to the endangered species list this year. To help them, you can grow natural plants in your yard, like milkweed and cut back on pesticides.

