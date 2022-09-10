Michigan National Guard carries out exercises near Republic

Water craft exercises at Republic campground
Water craft exercises at Republic campground(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan National Guard soldiers performed exercises this weekend at a park in Republic.

The 1431st National Guard Engineer Company is at Horseshoe Lake Campground. From watercraft usage to chemical decontamination, guardsmen were put to the test throughout the weekend.

Despite the rainy conditions on Friday and Saturday the Company Commander, Michael Anderson said morale has been high.

“What the rain does is it puts us into the mindset of an austere environment, an environment we may face overseas. So, when the soldiers trained in environments such as this, especially in a local training environment, I think it really drives home what we need to focus on,” Anderson said.

The 1431st Engineer Company will continue training at Horseshoe Lake through Sunday.

