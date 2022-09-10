Michigan Board of Canvassers meet to vote on abortion ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s law on abortion is back to a vote for the Michigan Board of Canvassers.

The State Board has certified a proposal to include an abortion rights amendment on the November ballot. Which the Michigan Supreme Court ordered Thursday, overruling a previous 2-to-2 deadlock on the decision.

The amendment would ensure the right to make pregnancy decisions without legal interference in Michigan, including abortion and reproductive services like birth control. The board certified the proposal in a 4-to-zero vote.

“Each of us have been on opposite sides of certify versus deny for various reasons over the years and I think that’s right and that’s OK and that’s what we are here for is we’ve gotten that clarity,” Board of Canvassers Chair, Anthony Daunt said. “So I can speak for myself, there was never any doubt in my mind that once the court spoke, what we were going to do and let’s follow what they have requested of us.”

A judge declared the previously suspended 1931 abortion ban unconstitutional earlier this week.

This means Michigan does not currently have an active abortion law. Unless the judge’s decision is appealed or voters approve the constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights.

