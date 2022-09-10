Michigan Board of Canvassers meet to vote on abortion ballot

Michigan Board of Canvassers voting on abortion ballot
Michigan Board of Canvassers voting on abortion ballot(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s law on abortion is back to a vote for the Michigan Board of Canvassers.

The State Board has certified a proposal to include an abortion rights amendment on the November ballot. Which the Michigan Supreme Court ordered Thursday, overruling a previous 2-to-2 deadlock on the decision.

The amendment would ensure the right to make pregnancy decisions without legal interference in Michigan, including abortion and reproductive services like birth control. The board certified the proposal in a 4-to-zero vote.

“Each of us have been on opposite sides of certify versus deny for various reasons over the years and I think that’s right and that’s OK and that’s what we are here for is we’ve gotten that clarity,” Board of Canvassers Chair, Anthony Daunt said. “So I can speak for myself, there was never any doubt in my mind that once the court spoke, what we were going to do and let’s follow what they have requested of us.”

A judge declared the previously suspended 1931 abortion ban unconstitutional earlier this week.

This means Michigan does not currently have an active abortion law. Unless the judge’s decision is appealed or voters approve the constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing man Joe Bittner
UPDATE: Michigan State Police searching for missing Ontonagon man
Wisconsin man found not guilty on charges related to death of Iron County road worker
The Upper Peninsula Brewing Company
UP Brewing Company gets cashed mobbed by Accelerate UP
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: L’Anse man severely beaten in Houghton dies, suspect charged with homicide
City Planner & Zoning Administrator Dave Stensaas says a decision on any project begins with...
Marquette city planner explains lakeshore development decisions

Latest News

In the coming weeks, thousands of monarch butterflies will be migrating from Canada all the way...
Monarch butterflies expected to stop at Peninsula Point
Spectators can watch an art exhibit be created before their eyes at the Finlandia University...
Finnish artist creates art live at Hancock’s Finnish American Heritage Center
The Marquette City Commission sent out invitations to artists to paint Hurley Park’s basket...
Marquette’s Hurley Park gets new paint job by Detroit artists
The lighthouse at Peninsula Point.
Monarch butterflies expected to stop at Peninsula Point
In Marquette County, each party has its own reasons to be confident about potential victories...
Democratic and Republican parties rally support ahead of general election